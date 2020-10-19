ST. PAUL, Minn. — Niko Hansen's goal in the 83rd minute helped rally the Houston Dynamo to a 2-2 tie with Minnesota United on Sunday night.
The Dynamo's (4-7-8) Memo Rodríguez scored in the 59th minute, cutting the their deficit to 2-1.
Minnesota United (6-5-6) failed to capitalize on a fast start that included two goals in a 19-minute span in the first half by Ethan Finley. It was Finley's second multiple-goal game of the season.
Finley scored at 11 minutes on a well-timed run off a throw-in from midfield. Kei Kamara and Robin Lod worked to set up Finley, who found the back of the net.
At 30 minutes, Finley started a run and took a feed from Jacori Hayes past a defender, beating the keeper.
