Houston pitchers combine for 3-hitter, Astros down Guardians 5-2 in matchup of AL division champs

Astros: LF Yordan Alvarez (knee sprain) ran on a treadmill in Houston and Espada said the slugger is ''getting better quickly.'' Espada said Alvarez will need to do more to be able to hit before he's considered for the wild-card roster due Tuesday. ''You can't just go from what he's doing now to the baseball field,'' Espada said. ''He's a really, really good player but we need him to check some boxes.''