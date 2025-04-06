Houston, Florida play for title and put a different spin on the underdog role to wrap March Madness

SAN ANTONIO — Whoever said there were no great underdog stories left in March Madness, or that the title would go to whichever team spends the most money — or amasses the gaudiest collection of big names from the transfer portal — probably never checked out Houston.
And anyone who thought college hoops was leaving behind teams with no NBA-ready stars coached by tart-as-lemon lifers who care more about the size of a player’s wingspan and heart than his 3-point percentage — well, that’s these Cougars, too.
Coach Kelvin Sampson’s squad of defenders and deniers face Florida for the national title Monday night. They wrap up a front-runner’s Final Four that featured all No. 1 seeds but ends with the two top ones — Auburn and Duke — sitting at home.
‘‘We’ve kind of done it our way,‘’ said Sampson who, at 69, would surpass Jim Calhoun to become the oldest coach to win the title if his Cougars prevail. ‘’It’s worked out pretty good.‘’
The Gators have been overlooked in their own way, too
Florida, a 1 1/2-point pick in this game per BetMGM Sportsbook, has played underdog in its own way this year.
The Gators (35-4) were picked to finish sixth in their (very good Southeastern) conference and are led by a player, Walter Clayton Jr., whose first sport was football.
Their roster is filled with late bloomers from mid-majors (Clayton, Will Richard, Alijah Martin) and a few more out of high school who were 3-star recruits at best (Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh).