HOUSTON — A dog has been reunited with its owner after being rescued by firefighters from the chilly waters of a Houston bayou.
Houston firefighters rescue dog stranded on bridge pier in chilly water
By Associated Press
The little dog was spotted Friday stranded on a bridge pier in the Sims Bayou in southwest Houston by an employee of the Houston Botanic Garden. Houston firefighters were called, and a member of the department's swift-water rescue team made his way to the pier.
Video of the rescue shows that as the firefighter approached, the dog barked at him and nipped at his hands before jumping in the water. The firefighter eventually caught the dog and brought him safely to shore.
Television station KHOU-11 reports the dog named Burbie was reunited with its owner on Saturday.
