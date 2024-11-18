Sports

Houston faces Milwaukee on 5-game win streak

Houston Rockets (10-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

November 18, 2024 at 7:04AM

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -3.5; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Rockets take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 3-3 in home games. Milwaukee gives up 113.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Rockets are 4-2 on the road. Houston scores 114.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The 111.2 points per game the Bucks average are 5.1 more points than the Rockets give up (106.1). The Rockets average 114.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 113.6 the Bucks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is shooting 44.4% and averaging 26.0 points for the Bucks.

Jalen Green is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 109.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 115.9 points, 52.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Ryan Rollins: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: day to day (concussion protocol), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (patella).

Rockets: Steven Adams: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

