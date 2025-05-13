Houston Dynamo take on Minnesota United in Western Conference action

Minnesota United FC (6-2-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-6-4, 13th in the Western Conference)
Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +149, Minnesota United FC +172, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United square off in Western Conference play.
The Dynamo are 2-5-3 in Western Conference play. The Dynamo are 1-5-1 when they score a single goal.
United is 3-2-3 against Western Conference teams. United is 3-1 in one-goal games.
Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Ponce has three goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Ondrej Lingr has scored two goals over the last 10 games.