HOUSTON — An early morning explosion heavily damaged a bar near downtown Houston on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.
The explosion was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at Bar 5015 in the Houston Museum District. Houston TV station KHOU reported that the bar had closed at 11 p.m. the night before and that authorities believe the building was unoccupied at the time of the blast.
Damage was reported to nearby buildings, including a soul food restaurant. A food truck was also destroyed, KHOU reported. Video from the scene showed debris scattered throughout the street.
Authorities were investigating the cause of the explosion.
