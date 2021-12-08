HOUSTON — Darius Lee scored 23 points to lead four in double figures and Houston Baptist beat Champion Christian 84-67 on Tuesday night.
Lee was 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Zion Tordoff added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist (3-5). Sam Hofman had 19 points and Brycen Long had 10.
Ariyon Williams had 23 points for Champion Christian. Braylon Hawkins had 17 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 19 Mich. St. outlasts Minnesota 75-67 in Big 10 opener
Michigan State is playing tough defense again, and the arrival of Tyson Walker is not a coincidence.
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers coach Johnson won't bask in success, ignore challenges ahead
After his first Big Ten game as a head coach Wednesday night, Ben Johnson — with plenty of conference experience as a player and assistant coach — will make sure his players know that their "cute and sexy" 7-0 start earned them nothing going forward.
Sports
Jokic scores 11 in OT as Nuggets outlast Pelicans 120-114
The Denver Nuggets wanted Nikola Jokic to shoot on nearly every possession in the final minutes of regulation and in overtime. The reigning MVP obliged and the results were memorable — even by his lofty standards.
Sports
Williams leads balanced attack as Washington St tops Weber
Noah Williams scored 17 points, Mouhamed Gueye had his first double-double and Washington State handed Weber State its first loss of the season, 94-60 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Bradley lifts San Diego St. over CS Fullerton 66-56
Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Cal State Fullerton 66-56 on Wednesday night.