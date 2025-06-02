Houston Astros look vulnerable in the AL West. Is anyone ready to dethrone them?

Slowly but surely, the stars of Houston's 2017 World Series-winning team have scattered about in the years since.
George Springer is in Toronto now, Alex Bregman in Boston and Carlos Correa in Minnesota. Justin Verlander pitches for San Francisco. Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr. are still with the Astros, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before Houston's dominance of the AL West comes to an end.
The question is whether anyone else in the division has what it takes to force a changing of the guard.
If it weren't for Oakland's division title in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Houston would have a streak of seven straight AL West championships. Only the Braves, Dodgers and Yankees have had runs that long since divisional play began. But last year, the Astros won just 88 games, their fewest in a full season since 2016. Only the mediocrity of the rest of the division kept them on top.
This year, Houston is 32-27, which puts the Astros on pace to win 88 games again. Nonetheless, they trail first-place Seattle by just a half-game.
The challengers all have their problems. The Athletics had an encouraging start but have lost 17 of their last 18. The Los Angeles Angels look headed to a 10th straight losing season. Texas won it all as a wild card two years ago but has been one of the worst offensive teams in baseball in 2025.
That leaves Seattle. The Mariners have the major league home run leader in Cal Raleigh — yes, he's ahead of both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge with 23. Seattle also has Luis Castillo leading the pitching staff, but its team ERA is pretty middling at 3.86. Logan Gilbert missed all of May with an elbow issue.
The Mariners haven't won a division title since 2001. It's there for the taking right now, but are they up to the task?