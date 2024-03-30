DALLAS — Houston point guard Jamal Shead exited the Cougars' Sweet 16 game against Duke with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half after his right foot turned awkwardly on a move to the basket Friday night. The All-American walked slowly off the floor and went to the locker room.

X-rays showed no fracture and Shead's injury was diagnosed as a severely sprained ankle, CBS reported.

Shead was driving when he planted his foot and it turned, though he continued the play and missed a contested layup. Shead was in obvious pain when he went down on the floor under the basket, reached at his foot and then pulled his jersey up over his face.

After being tended to by an athletic trainer, Shead walked gingerly past the Houston bench and into the tunnel toward the locker room.

The CBS Sports broadcast at halftime showed video of Shead coming out of the locker room, using a scooter with his right knee resting on that, and no sock or shoe on the foot he hurt, while using his left leg to move.

No. 4 seed Duke led 23--22 at halftime. The Blue Devils trailed top-seeded Houston 16-10 when Shead departed with 6:38 left.

Shead had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with three assists and two steals while playing the first 13 minutes.

