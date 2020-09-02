Detroit Tigers (17-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-19, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.97 ERA) Milwaukee: Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Brewers 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Detroit will meet on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 7-10 on their home turf. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .215 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .261.

The Tigers are 8-6 on the road. Detroit has slugged .444, good for fourth in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .533 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with nine home runs and is batting .207.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 20 RBIs and is batting .311.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee), Austin Romine: (right knee).