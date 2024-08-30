A houseboat getaway on the Mississippi tunes in to the Great River’s rhythms

In the morning, it was tempting to stay in bed with a sliding-glass door facing the river with its wisps of fog and a rosy glow. Instead, I threw on a fleece and climbed quietly to the upper deck with my camera. I found Kim already there, likewise soaking in the spectacle of gold, pink and lavender clouds mirrored by the Mississippi. With the crisp almost-fall weather and a cup of coffee, there was no better way to launch a new day.