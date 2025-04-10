House will consider GOP bill requiring proof of US citizenship for voting, a Trump priority

A further concern: Married women would need multiple documents to prove their citizenship if they have changed their name. It was a complication that arose in town hall elections held last month in New Hampshire, which was enforcing a new state law requiring proof of citizenship to register. One woman, since divorced, told a local elections clerk that her first marriage was decades ago in Florida and that she no longer had the marriage certificate showing her name change. She was unable to register and vote for her town election.