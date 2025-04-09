House votes to overturn Biden-era rule limiting bank overdraft fees to $5, sends to Trump to sign

NEW YORK — The House voted Wednesday to overturn a rule that would have limited bank overdraft fees to $5, following the Senate in moving to dismantle the regulation that the Biden administration had estimated would save consumers billions of dollars.
The resolution killing the rule, which passed the House 217-211, will now head to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature. Republicans argued that the ''disastrous'' regulation issued in the final days of President Joe Biden's term would have forced banks to stop offering overdraft protection altogether and made it harder for Americans to access credit.
''Competition and innovation, not government-mandated price caps, remain the best way to ensure consumers have access to affordable financial products and services,'' said Arkansas Rep. French Hill, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.
Currently, the nation's biggest banks take in roughly $8 billion in the charges every year, according to data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and bank public records. Right now, there is no cap on the overdraft fees that banks can legally charge.
Banks and banking groups had previously sued over the rule, arguing that it would have led to consumers leaning on worse, less-regulated services. Republicans voted to undo the regulation under the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that allows Congress to reverse recently adopted rules.
Democrats strongly opposed the effort and said the rule would help consumers who can't afford the fees. California Rep. Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the Financial Services panel, said that Americans are ''fed up with these junk fees" and want to get them under control.
The rule, scheduled to go into effect in October, was part of Biden's effort to reduce fees that hit consumers on everyday purchases, including banking services. The CFPB estimated the rule would have saved consumers about $5 billion in annual overdraft fees, or $225 per household that typically experiences the fees. Biden had called the fees, which can be as high as $35 per transaction, ''exploitative,'' and consumer advocates point out they hit banks' most cash-strapped customers.
The Republican effort to overturn the rule is ''shamefully targeting the American people," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.