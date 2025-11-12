House returns for vote to end the government shutdown after nearly 2 months away

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers will make a long-awaited return to the nation’s capital on Wednesday after nearly eight weeks away to potentially put an end to the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.
The House is scheduled to take up a bill to reopen the government that the Senate passed on Monday night. President Donald Trump called the measure a ‘’very big victory." The prospect of travel delays due to the shutdown could complicate the vote. Still, Speaker Mike Johnson said the GOP was ‘’very optimistic’’ about the outcome.
‘’We think this is going to happen and we’re sorry it took this long,’’ Johnson, R-La., told reporters.
The House has not been in legislative session since Sept. 19, when it passed a short-term measure to keep the government open when the new budget year began in October. Johnson sent lawmakers home after that vote and put the onus on the Senate to act, saying House Republicans did their job.
Democrats seized on the opportunity to cast Republicans as going on vacation while the federal workforce went without paychecks, travelers experienced airport delays and food assistance benefits expired. Johnson said members were doing important work in their districts helping constituents navigate the shutdown.
The vast majority of Democratic lawmakers are expected to vote against the bill because it does not include an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire at the end of this year and make coverage more affordable.
‘’Our strong expectation is that Democrats will be strongly opposed,’’ Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said Tuesday night.
But Johnson said of the pending legislation that ‘’our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end, and we’re grateful for that.’’