House Republicans target clean energy tax credits and pollution rules in budget proposal

WASHINGTON — Budget proposals by House Republicans would cut billions of dollars in funding for Biden-era climate and environmental programs, including clean energy tax credits, as lawmakers seek to reverse what one GOP leader called ''the most reckless parts of the engorged climate spending" approved under former President Joe Biden.
Environmental groups warned the proposals would pave the way for more oil and gas industry activity on public lands and increase planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.
The House committees on Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means are set to meet Tuesday to discuss the plans as part of the so-called budget reconciliation process. Several moves are aimed at clawing back billions in spending authorized by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, a Democratic measure intended to slow climate change and boost clean energy such as wind and solar power.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has set a Memorial Day deadline to pass President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, and the GOP has scheduled round-the-clock hearings this week on various sections of the bill before they are stitched together in what will become a massive package.
Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce panel, said his committee's bill, unveiled Sunday, would return $6.5 billion in unspent funds intended for climate programs included in the 2022 law. In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, he said the plan ''ends spending on Green New Deal-style waste" and claws back money "headed for green boondoggles'' such as grants for environmental and climate justice.
''The legislation would reverse the most reckless parts of the engorged climate spending in the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act,'' Guthrie wrote.
The cuts to climate programs are part of a larger $880 billion in savings by 2034 proposed in the draft legislation that also covers communication and health-related policy, largely targeting Medicaid.
The cuts fit with Trump's 2026 budget proposal, which looks to slash federal spending through a sweeping reorganization of federal agencies as well as steep cuts to disease research and, especially, clean energy and policies intended to address climate change. Congress ultimately decides the spending and tax plans.