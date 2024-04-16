WASHINGTON — House Republicans send the Mayorkas impeachment case to the Senate after procession across the Capitol, forcing a trial.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune