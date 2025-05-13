House Republicans look to help Trump strip tax-exempt status of nonprofits he says support terrorism

WASHINGTON — A proposal by Republicans in Congress would allow President Donald Trump's administration to remove the tax-exempt status of nonprofits that it says support terrorism, creating what some nonprofits say is an arbitrary standard to financially punish charities that advocate for issues that don't align with his agenda.
Unusual language added Monday to a reconciliation bill from the House Ways and Means Committee — the tax-writing committee — would allow for terminating the tax-exempt status of groups the administration deems ''terrorist supporting organizations.'' The language mirrors a bill from the last Congress that passed in the House but did not pass the Senate.
The definition and criteria for determining whether or how an organization supports terrorism are unclear. The bill also targets nonprofits in other ways, echoing complaints by Trump, who has called the tax-exempt status a ''privilege'' that has been ''abused.'' Trump has threatened to revoke tax-exempt status for groups that don't abide by his directives or agree with his views.
GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, who chairs the Ways and Means panel, said during debate on the bill last fall that members of Congress ''have the duty to make sure that taxpayers are not subsidizing terrorism.'' Smith didn't immediately respond to a message seeking further comment Tuesday.
House Republicans are conducting hearings this week for the so-called budget reconciliation process on various sections of the bill as a self-imposed Memorial Day deadline to pass Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts looms. Committees will then stitch the various sections together in what will become a massive package that is likely to include trillions of dollars in tax cuts.
The provision in the Ways and Means bill would create a new way to strip tax exemptions granted by the Internal Revenue Service to charitable organizations.
Churches and religious entities, universities, private foundations, political associations and other nonprofits such as labor groups are among those that often qualify as 501(c)(3). There are other 501(c) groups including (c)(4) trade unions, and (c)(6), including business groups. The exemption is powerful because the groups don't pay certain taxes and their donors get a federal tax deduction.
Concern among advocacy groups