House Republicans look to help Trump strip tax-exempt status of nonprofits he says support terrorism

Trump has previously called the tax-exempt status a ''privilege'' that has been ''abused,'' and he's already threatened to revoke it for those that don't abide by his directives or agree with his views. Most recently that's included Harvard University, which defied the administration's demands to limit on-campus activism. Trump froze more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to the school, moved to terminate $450 million more and questioned its tax-exempt status. Harvard has sued to stop the grant freeze.