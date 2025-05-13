House Republicans launch marathon hearings to push ahead with Trump's big bill

It's the biggest political and legislative debate for the Republicans leading Congress since Trump's first term, setting up a career-defining clash over the nation's priorities — some $5 trillion in tax breaks, including the president's promises for no taxes on tips, Social Security income and car loan interest, offset by $1.9 trillion in tax savings largely from green energy rollbacks, for a net tally of $3.7 trillion in taxes, according to the most recent estimates.