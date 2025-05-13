House Republicans launch marathon hearings to push ahead with Trump's big bill

WASHINGTON — Tax breaks tallying more than $5 trillion — but also sizable reductions in Medicaid health care, food stamps for older Americans and green energy strategies to fight climate change — are all up for debate Tuesday as the House Republicans launch marathon public hearings on their ''big, beautiful bill.''
It's a long day and night ahead. Republicans are working to push President Donald Trump's signature legislative package through a gauntlet of committee hearings over mounting opposition from Democrats, advocacy groups and even some wary Republicans themselves.
Right from the start, one hearing was immediately disrupted by protesters shouting down what the top Democrat on the committee called ''cruel'' cuts to Medicaid and other programs.
''People feel very strong because they know they're losing their health care,'' said Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., on the Energy & Commerce Committee. He asked for the police to refrain from making arrests, noting that some of the people protesting were disabled.
It's the biggest political and legislative debate for the Republicans leading Congress since Trump's first term, setting up a career-defining clash over the nation's priorities — some $5 trillion in tax breaks, including the president's promises for no taxes on tips, Social Security income and car loan interest, offset by $1.9 trillion in tax savings largely from green energy rollbacks, for a net tally of $3.7 trillion in taxes, according to the most recent estimates.
Trump, speaking at an forum in the Middle East, struck an ambitious chord, saying Congress was ''on the verge of passing the largest tax cut and regulation cut in American history."
"If we get that, that will be like a rocket ship for our country,'' Trump said in Saudi Arabia.
But to be sure, there are many more steps before the package becomes law.