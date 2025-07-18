House Republicans grasp for response to demands for transparency in Epstein case

The House was held up for hours Thursday from final consideration of President Donald Trump's request for about $9 billion in government funding cuts because GOP leaders were trying to respond to demands from their own ranks that they weigh in on the Epstein files. In the late evening they settled on the resolution as an attempt to simultaneously placate calls from the far-right for greater transparency and satisfy President Donald Trump, who has called the issue a ''hoax'' that his supporters should forget about.