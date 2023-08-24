WASHINGTON — House Republicans took aim Thursday at the Georgia prosecutor bringing a sweeping felony racketeering case against former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, moving to investigate the woman pursuing the case just hours before Trump was to be booked at an Atlanta jail.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, announced he was opening an inquiry into Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney, questioning whether she had collaborated with Biden administration officials and targeting any federal funding her office receives.

Trump is charged with 13 felony counts in Georgia in an indictment that accuses him of engaging in a "criminal enterprise" that sought to overturn his 2020 election loss. Among the 18 other defendants in the case are his onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Trump's final White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who is also a former House Republican and close friend of Jordan's.

In a letter to Willis sent Thursday, Jordan accused her of carrying out a politically motivated prosecution.

"Turning first to the question of motivation, it is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump," he wrote.

Jordan said he was demanding all documents and communications among Willis' office and federal officials and any relating to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's use of federal funds. A review of budget documents indicates that most of the office's funding comes from local government, though prosecutors' offices often receive at least some federal grant money.

Willis' office declined to comment.

It was the latest example of House Republicans allied with Trump using their power in Congress to try to derail efforts to prosecute him. After Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, filed charges against the former president over accusations that he falsified business records related to hush money paid to an adult film actress, Republicans promised to scrutinize the work of Bragg and held a field hearing in New York that aimed to blame him for crime in the city.

They have also vowed to investigate the Justice Department for its inquiries of Trump over the effort to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents, both of which have resulted in indictments. Jordan has recommended House Republicans "eliminate any funding for the FBI that is not absolutely essential for the agency to execute its mission, including as a starting point eliminating taxpayer funding for any new FBI headquarter facility and instead examining options for relocating the FBI's headquarters outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area."

He has pushed for any new FBI headquarters to be in Alabama.

Trump now faces 91 felony charges across the four criminal cases against him.

In announcing the indictment against Trump last week, Willis said politics played no role in her decision.

"I make decisions in this office based on the facts and the law," she said. "The law is completely nonpartisan. That's how decisions are made in every case." She added that her office had brought 11 other racketeering cases before filing charges against Trump: "We followed the same process. We look at the facts. We look at the law, and we bring charges."