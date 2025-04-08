House Republicans and Democrats say the US must maintain its troop totals in Europe

WASHINGTON — Republican and Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee voiced sharp bipartisan criticism Tuesday about reports the Trump administration is eyeing a reduction of U.S. forces in Europe, saying America must stick with its NATO allies.
Rep. Michael Rogers, R-Mich., the panel's chairman, said the U.S. must not cut troop levels in Europe and added that he was opposed to any plan for the U.S. to relinquish NATO command. The U.S. historically has held the Supreme Allied Command Europe, or SACEUR, position.
''U.S. leadership in NATO is essential to ensure armed American forces, including our nuclear weapons, always remain under U.S. command,'' Rogers said at the start of a hearing with Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and the NATO commander.
Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, added that ''the idiocy of the fact that there was any discussion'' about giving up the SACEUR role ''is just beyond me.''
Katherine Thompson, who is doing the job of assistant defense secretary for international affairs, repeatedly told lawmakers that there is an ongoing Pentagon review of troop totals and no decisions have been made. But, asked again two hours into the hearing whether the U.S. would give up the SACEUR job, she said, "my definitive answer is no.''
That was the first time Pentagon officials have flatly denied the U.S. will give up that post, which Cavoli said gives him a strong voice and American leadership at NATO.
There have been roughly 100,000 U.S. troops in Europe in recent years, a 20,000-troop increase since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Cavoli told the committee that he has recommended the U.S. maintain its current force totals. He said that cutting American troops in Europe will increase the time it would take America's military to respond to any crisis there.