Wires

House rejects bill to fund federal government, require proof of citizenship for new voters; next steps are unclear

House rejects bill to fund federal government, require proof of citizenship for new voters; next steps are unclear.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 at 10:48PM

WASHINGTON — House rejects bill to fund federal government, require proof of citizenship for new voters; next steps are unclear.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.

Wires

Voters view Harris slightly more favorably than they did in July, when she entered the 2024 race, AP-NORC poll finds

Wires

Search for man suspected of wounding 5 people on Kentucky highway ends with discovery of body believed to be shooter