WASHINGTON — House passes GOP bill to require proof of US citizenship for voting, a Trump priority. Its fate is uncertain in Senate.
House passes GOP bill to require proof of US citizenship for voting, a Trump priority. Its fate is uncertain in Senate
House passes GOP bill to require proof of US citizenship for voting, a Trump priority. Its fate is uncertain in Senate.
The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 3:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
House passes GOP bill to require proof of US citizenship for voting, a Trump priority. Its fate is uncertain in Senate
House passes GOP bill to require proof of US citizenship for voting, a Trump priority. Its fate is uncertain in Senate.