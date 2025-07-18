WASHINGTON — House passes bill to claw back $9 billion from foreign aid, public broadcasting; measure now goes to Trump for signature.
House passes bill to claw back $9 billion from foreign aid, public broadcasting; measure now goes to Trump for signature
House passes bill to claw back $9 billion from foreign aid, public broadcasting; measure now goes to Trump for signature.
The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 4:05AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
House passes bill to claw back $9 billion from foreign aid, public broadcasting; measure now goes to Trump for signature
House passes bill to claw back $9 billion from foreign aid, public broadcasting; measure now goes to Trump for signature.