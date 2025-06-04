House Oversight Committee expands inquiry into Biden's mental condition and final acts in office

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee is requesting interviews with members of former President Joe Biden's innermost circle as Republicans ramp up their investigation into the final moves of the Biden administration.
Oversight Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, a Republican, requested transcribed interviews with five Biden aides, alleging they had participated in a ''cover-up" that amounted to ''one of the greatest scandals in our nation's history.''
''These five former senior advisors were eyewitnesses to President Biden's condition and operations within the Biden White House,'' Comer said in a statement. ''They must appear before the House Oversight Committee and provide truthful answers about President Biden's cognitive state and who was calling the shots.''
Interviews were requested with White House senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, former deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed and Steve Ricchetti, a former counselor to the president.
Comer reiterated his call for Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, and former senior White House aides Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams and Neera Tanden to appear before the committee. He warned subpoenas would be issued this week if they refuse to schedule voluntary interviews.
''I think that people will start coming in the next two weeks,'' Comer told reporters. He added that the committee would release a report with its findings ''and we'll release the transcribed interviews, so it'll be very transparent.''
Democrats have dismissed the effort as a distraction.
''Chairman Comer had his big shot in the last Congress to impeach Joe Biden and it was, of course, a spectacular flop,'' said Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who served as the ranking member on the oversight committee in the previous Congress. ''And now he's just living off of a spent dream. It's over. And he should give up the whole thing."