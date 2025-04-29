House GOP wants to pump billions into Trump's deportations and detentions as part of tax bill

WASHINGTON — As part of their big tax bill, Republicans in Congress are pumping billions of dollars into President Donald Trump's mass deportation and border security plan with nearly 20,000 new officers, stark new fees starting at $1,000 on migrants seeking asylum and $46.5 billion for a long-sought border wall.
Tuesday launched the first of back-to-back public hearings as House Republicans roll out the fine print of what Trump calls his '' big, beautiful bill '' — which is focused on $5 trillion in tax breaks and up to $2 trillion in slashed domestic spending. But it also pours some $300 billion to beef up the Pentagon and border security as the Trump administration says it's running out of money for deportations.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing to have the bill wrapped up by Memorial Day and then send it to the Senate, which is drafting its own version.
''We are on track," Johnson, R-La., said at his weekly press conference.
This was always expected to be the hard part, where Republicans who have control of the House and Senate begin to fill in the difficult details of what, until now, has simply been a framework for Trump's tax package at the cornerstone of the GOP's domestic agenda.
As Trump rounds his 100th day in office, the GOP's stiff border security and deportations provisions come as Americans are showing unease with the president's approach, with just half saying he's focused on the right priorities. The White House is battling high-profile court cases after it mistakenly deported a Maryland man to El Salvador and, over the weekend, Trump's team rounded up countless immigrants, including foreign-born parents who were deported with their American-born toddlers and small children in tow.
Democrats are fighting back in the House and Senate, and the halls of public opinion, but as the minority party in Congress, they have little ability to stop the forward march of the package.
Instead, they used Tuesday's hearings to try to shame Republicans into rethinking their approach.