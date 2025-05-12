House GOP reveals Trump's tax breaks for tips, overtime and car loans, but costs run high

There's also a tripling of the state and local tax deduction, called SALT, from $10,000 up to $30,000 for couples, which certain high-tax state GOP lawmakers from New York and California already rejected as too meager. Private universities would be hit with hefty new tax on their endowments, as much as 21%, as the Trump administration goes after the Ivy League and other campuses. And one unusual provision would terminate the tax-exempt status of groups the State Department says support ''terrorists,'' which civil society advocates warn is a way to potentially punish those at odds with the Trump administration.