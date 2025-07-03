House GOP clears key hurdle on Trump's big bill, pushing it closer to vote

WASHINGTON — Up all night, House Republicans voted before dawn Thursday to advance President Donald Trump's tax and spending cuts package after GOP leaders worked almost around the clock trying to persuade skeptical holdouts as they race to send the bill to his desk by the Fourth of July deadline.
A roll call that started late Wednesday finally closed almost six hours later, a highly unusual stall on a procedural step. Trump, who had hosted lawmakers at the White House earlier, lashed out at the delay. Once the gavel struck, 219-213, the bill advanced to a last round of debates toward a final vote, which is expected later Thursday morning.
''Our way is to plow through and get it done,'' House Speaker Mike Johnson said, emerging in the middle of the night from a series of closed-door meetings. ''We will meet our July 4th deadline.''
The idea of quickly convening to for a vote on the more than 800-page bill after it passed the day before in the Senate was a risky gambit, one designed to meet Trump's demand for a holiday finish. Republicans have struggled mightily with the bill nearly every step of the way, often succeeding by the narrowest of margins — just one vote. Their slim 220-212 majority leaves little room for defections.
Several Republicans are balking at being asked to rubber-stamp the Senate version less than 24 hours after passage. A number of moderate Republicans from competitive districts have objected to the Senate bill's cuts to Medicaid, while conservatives have lambasted the legislation as straying from their fiscal goals.
''What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove???'' Trump railed in a post-midnight vote. He also warned starkly of political fallout from the delay ''COSTING YOU VOTES!!!''
It fell to Johnson and his team to convince them that the time for negotiations is over. They needed assistance from Trump to close the deal, and lawmakers headed to the White House for a two-hour session Wednesday to talk to the president about their concerns. Trump also worked the phones.
''The president's message was, ‘We're on a roll,''' said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. ''He wants to see this.''