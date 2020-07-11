SPRING BROOK, Wisc. — Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office reported.
Two adult men and a child died in the fire, while two adult women were able to escape. Firefighters were called to the house fire at 10 p.m. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.
Movies
Alums giving LSU scores: 'Rocky,' 'The Right Stuff,' more
The Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote scores for movies including "Rocky," "The Right Stuff" and "The Karate Kid" is giving them to Louisiana State University.
Nation
House fire kills three in Spring Brook
Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office reported.
National
Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states
Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship.
National
Special session renews hopes for those seeking state money
The city of Bemidji has a problem: firefighter training that used so-called "forever chemicals" has left the city's water supply so contaminated that it needs a new water treatment facility to make water safer for its 15,000 residents.