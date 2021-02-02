A house in western Wisconsin exploded and caught fire Monday night, sending two people to area hospitals, authorities said.
The blast occurred in the 400 block of River Falls Road in River Falls, the city said in a statement.
Neighbors helped get the two residents to safety after the explosion, the statement read.
An ambulance took one resident to Regions Hospital, while the other victim went to River Falls Hospital, according to the city.
There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries.
The city said the cause of the blast does not appear to be criminal in nature.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
