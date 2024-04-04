DERRY, N.H. — A house explosion in New Hampshire on Thursday left one person dead and a second person injured, authorities said.
Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said his department received reports of an explosion and responded to find a house fully engulfed in flames. One person in the house was killed as a result of the fire. Another person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.
Haggart said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that more details would be provided later in the day. Details on those who died or were injured were not being released.
