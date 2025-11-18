House heads toward vote on bill forcing release of Jeffrey Epstein files

WASHINGTON — The House is headed toward a vote Tuesday afternoon on legislation to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the culmination of a monthslong effort that has overcome opposition from President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.
When a small bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced a petition in July to maneuver around House Speaker Mike Johnson's control of which bills see the House floor, it appeared a longshot effort — especially as Trump urged his supporters to dismiss the matter as a ''hoax.'' But both Trump and Johnson failed in their efforts to prevent the vote.
Now the president has bowed to the growing momentum behind the bill and even said he will sign it if it passes the Senate. His blessing ensures an overwhelming vote to pass the vote in the House, putting further pressure on the Senate to take it up.
Tuesday's vote could be a pivotal moment for long-held demands that the Justice Department release its case files on Epstein, a well-connected financier who killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges he sexually abused and trafficked underage girls.
''These women have fought the most horrific fight that no woman should have to fight. And they did it by banding together and never giving up," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as she stood with some of the abuse survivors outside the Capitol Tuesday morning.
''That's what we did by fighting so hard against the most powerful people in the world, even the president of the United States, in order to make this vote happen today,'' added Greene, a Georgia Republican and longtime Trump loyalist.
A separate investigation conducted by the House Oversight Committee has released thousands of pages of emails and other documents from Epstein's estate, showing his connections to global leaders, Wall Street powerbrokers, influential political figures and Trump himself. In the United Kingdom, King Charles III stripped his disgraced brother Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evicted him from his royal residence after pressure to act over his relationship with Epstein.
Pushing for more accountability, the survivors of Epstein's abuse cast the current effort in Congress as a step towards accountability for Epstein's crimes after years of government failure under multiple presidential administrations.