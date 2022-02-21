More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings' new special teams coordinators has ties to Rams, too
Matt Daniels will become the second coordinator with Rams ties to join the staff under new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. Among other hires was defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, who held that same position under Mike Zimmer in 2020.
Duluth
'How vulnerable we are': Essentia adding even more ICU beds to new Duluth hospital
The addition will more than double the number of ICU beds available at its current hospital.
Stillwater prison remains on lockdown following weekend attack on two correctional officers
Both were treated for their injuries and released.
Local
As omicron faces, Mpls., St. Paul maintain mask mandates
Some other governments — at the local, state and national levels — have already rolled back mask mandates as the omicron wave recedes. Minneapolis and St. Paul have not.
Wild
Wild's offensive surge might be powered by evolution of NHL skill level
Players such as Kevin Fiala, Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy are trying things during games that used to be practice tricks.