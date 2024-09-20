House backs measure to overturn Biden auto emissions rule that Republicans say would force EV sales

While former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have lambasted the rule as an EV "mandate,'' the rule would not force all sales of EVs. Under the regulation, industry could meet the limits if 56% of new vehicle sales are electric by 2032, the EPA said. The standard also would require at least 13% plug-in hybrids or other partially electric cars by 2032, as well as more efficient gasoline-powered cars that get more miles to the gallon than cars currently on the road.