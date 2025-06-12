WASHINGTON — House approves Trump's request to cancel $9.4 billion in previously approved foreign aid, public media funding.
House approves Trump's request to cancel $9.4 billion in previously approved foreign aid, public media funding
House approves Trump's request to cancel $9.4 billion in previously approved foreign aid, public media funding.
The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 7:56PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, food for all Palestinians
UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, food for all Palestinians.