Minnesota Twins (54-70, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (71-55, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -233, Twins +195; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Minnesota will play on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 39-25 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .442 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Twins are 24-37 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Luis Arraez leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Alex Colome notched his first victory and Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for Minnesota. Adam Ottavino took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .485.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

