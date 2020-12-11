Text goes in this space here and it is also going here.
Name Name
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
World
Alarm as Ethiopia returns refugees who fled Tigray fighting
In a development the United Nations called "disturbing," Ethiopia on Friday said it is returning thousands of refugees who ran from camps in its Tigray region as war swept through, putting them on buses back to the border area with Eritrea, the country the refugees originally fled.
Nation
Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge
Doctors and nurses around the U.S. are becoming exhausted and demoralized as they struggle to cope with a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 patients that is overwhelming hospitals and prompting governors to clamp back down to contain the virus.
World
3rd day of violence in Albania over police curfew killing
New street clashes between demonstrators and police erupted in Albania's capital Friday, the third day of violent protests over a man's fatal shooting by police enforcing a virus-linked curfew.
Local
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn presidential election
U.S. Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Pete Stauber join Tom Emmer in amicus brief to U.S. Supreme Court.
Nation
Momentum builds for letting people vote while on parole
As a young man Victor Sauceda didn't care about who was president, about who was governor, about voting at all. He wasn't living by the law anyway.