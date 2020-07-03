Mostly Sunny, Mostly-Hot 4th of July

"I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him" said Abraham Lincoln. I'm proud of both sons, including Brett, who is about to see a third Navy deployment to the Mideast. In the Age of Pandemic all of us are being asked to sacrifice, but service members are putting their lives on hold, risking their safety, so we can celebrate our freedoms here at home.

This will be one of the hotter, sunnier 4th of July weekends in recent memory with a string of sweaty, 90 degree days.

Thunderstorms may rumble to life Red River Valley into northern Minnesota late Saturday into Sunday, but most of the state will enjoy a dry holiday. Quick, buy a Lotto ticket.

Faint puffs of slightly cooler air will fire off a few rounds of storms next week, but hotter than average weather will be the rule into much of July.

If you're keeping score, Thursday was the 6th day of 90-degree heat. A normal summer? 13 days of 90s. 2019: only 4 days of 90s. Wow.

Consistently 90-ish. A warm bias lingers the next 2 weeks as the axis of a hot ridge remains over the central USA. That should mean fairly consistent daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Slightly cooler air is possible early next week before another hot surge the end of next week. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Looks Like July. Not much relief for at least the next 2 weeks with a pretty good run of 90-degree days into mid-July. GFS (bottom graphic) continues to run hotter than ECMWF (top). MSP data: WeatherBell.

Taking the Edge Off the Heat? Looking out 2 weeks is not for the faint of heart, but GFS guidance shows the epicenter of heat over the southern USA by mid-July with enough minor troughing over the Great Lakes for a few puffs of cooler air, accompanied by outbreaks of T-storms.

Big Rainfall Disparities. MSP was nearly 2.5" wetter than average for June, but Duluth ran a 3.54" rainfall deficit, with drier than normal conditions extending from the Arrowhead into much of central Minnesota. Maps: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Tornado Alley Just Had One of Its Slowest Seasons Ever. What is going on? CNN.com has an update: "After a deadly start to the tornado season in the South, May and June were unusually quiet across the Plains, with near record lows for tornadoes, giving residents of Tornado Alley a rare reprieve. Usually, central US states are hit by an onslaught of tornadoes in late spring, but this year that failed to materialize. Nationally, May saw 140 tornadoes, well below the average of 276, and the fewest in 50 years. And the month's two strong tornadoes, EF2 or greater, were also the fewest in recorded history. In fact, this year there were more tornadoes in two days in April than in all of May. On Easter Sunday and the early hours of that Monday, 190 tornadoes, including 16 rated EF3 or higher, tore through 10 states, killing 36 people..."

Image credit : NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

Protecting Your Home From Lightning. Neighbors gave me a hard time for putting up lightning rods on our last home, but after a few near-misses I look back and believe it was money well spent. Here's more info from NOAA: "Lightning rods (and the accompanying protection system) are designed to protect a house or building from a direct lightning strike and, in particular, a lightning-initiated fire. Note that lightning protection systems do not prevent lightning from striking the structure, but rather intercept a lightning strike, provide a conductive path for the harmful electrical discharge to follow (the appropriate UL-listed copper or aluminum cable), and disperse the energy safely into the ground (grounding network). It's very important that these components be properly connected (bonded) to minimize the chances for any sparks or side flashes. While lightning rods help protect a structure from a direct lightning strike, a complete lightning protection system is needed to help prevent harmful electrical surges and possible fires caused by lightning entering a structure via wires and pipes. A complete system also includes electrical surge protection devices for incoming power, data, and communication lines; and surge protection devices for vulnerable appliances. Lightning protection may also be needed for gas piping..."

Image credit: NOAA.

When Should Sports Activities Be Stopped? Coaches should know this stuff (most do and make the right call when safety is an issue). Here's an excerpt of a good explainer from NOAA: "...In general, a significant lightning threat extends outward from the base of a thunderstorm cloud about 6 to 10 miles. It’s important to account for the time it will take for everyone to get to safety. Here are some criteria that could be used to stop activities.

If you see lightning. The ability to see lightning varies depending on the time of day, weather conditions, and obstructions such as trees, mountains, etc. In clear air, and especially at night, lightning can be seen from storms more than 10 miles away provided that obstructions don’t limit the view of the thunderstorm.

The ability to see lightning varies depending on the time of day, weather conditions, and obstructions such as trees, mountains, etc. In clear air, and especially at night, lightning can be seen from storms more than 10 miles away provided that obstructions don’t limit the view of the thunderstorm. If you hear thunder. Thunder can usually be heard for a distance of about 10 miles provided that there is no background noise. Traffic, wind, and precipitation may limit the ability to hear thunder to less than 10 miles. If you hear thunder, though, it’s a safe bet that the storm is within ten miles.

Thunder can usually be heard for a distance of about 10 miles provided that there is no background noise. Traffic, wind, and precipitation may limit the ability to hear thunder to less than 10 miles. If you hear thunder, though, it’s a safe bet that the storm is within ten miles. If the skies look threatening. Thunderstorms can develop directly overhead and some storms may develop lightning just as they move into an area..."

Destructive Thunderstorm Winds and Hail Could Soon Trigger Alerts To Your Cellphone. Because not all severe storm warnings are created equal. Capital Weather Gang explains: "...On Tuesday, the National Weather Service proposed a new tiered system for severe thunderstorms, with the most extreme storms, containing winds of at least 80 mph and/or baseball-sized hail, activating wireless emergency alerts. Less intense storms, containing winds of at least 58 mph and quarter-sized hail, would still trigger storm warnings but would not emit a high-pitched tone on your phone...The majority of storm warnings are issued for the lower-end storms which, in many locations, occur frequently. For example, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued 500 times in 2019 by the Washington-Baltimore NWS office. They’re so common and can affect such small areas that some people tune them out..."

File image of hail damage: NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Knowledge of Severe Storm Patterns May Improve Tornado Warnings. Sounds like a given, but check out the specifics at ScienceDaily: "A radar signature may help distinguish which severe storms are likely to produce dangerous tornadoes, potentially leading to more accurate warnings, according to scientists. "Identifying which storms are going to produce tornadoes and which are not has been a problem meteorologists have been trying to tackle for decades," said Scott Loeffler, a graduate student in the Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science at Penn State. "This new research may give forecasters another tool in their toolbox to do just that." Scientists analyzed radar data from more than a hundred supercell thunderstorms, the most prolific producers of violent tornadoes, and found a statistically significant difference in the structure of storms that produced a tornado and those that did not..."

Image credit : Milwaukee, Wisconsin National Weather Service.

Scientists Propose a New Name for Nature in the Time of Covid-19: The "Anthropause". Smithsonian Magazine explains: "As the world slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed that—anecdotally, at least—animal took notice. Pumas crept into an unusually quiet Santiago, Chile; jackals in Tel Aviv, Israel roamed freely in parks. The profound change in human activity occasioned by the pandemic might be having a likewise profound effect on animals around the world, researchers say. Recently, a team of scientists coined a name to describe this phenomenon: the “anthropause...”

The 3 Weeks That Changed Everything. What if NTSB investigated America's response to the pandemic? The Atlantic explains: "...Consider a thought experiment: What if the NTSB were brought in to look at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic? What would its investigation conclude? I’ll jump to the answer before laying out the background: This was a journey straight into a mountainside, with countless missed opportunities to turn away. A system was in place to save lives and contain disaster. The people in charge of the system could not be bothered to avoid the doomed course. The organization below differs from that of a standard NTSB report, but it covers the key points. Timelines of aviation disasters typically start long before the passengers or even the flight crew knew anything was wrong, with problems in the design of the airplane, the procedures of the maintenance crew, the route, or the conditions into which the captain decided to fly..."

Yes, Masks Do Make a Difference. Here's a recap of recent research highlighted PNAS, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: "...Our results show that the airborne transmission route is highly virulent and dominant for the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation measures are discernable from the trends of the pandemic. Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public..." 89 F. high in the Twin Cities on Thursday. 83 F. average high on July 2. 87 F. high on July 2, 2019. July 3, 1947: Tornadoes hit Marshall and Polk Counties.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Winds: E 5-10. High: 92

4TH OF JULY: Sunny, lake-worthy. Storms far north. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 72. High: 92

SUNDAY: Winds increase, still stinking hot. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 73. High: 91

MONDAY: Unsettled with a few T-storms. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 73. High: 88

TUESDAY: Slight relief, stray T-storm possible. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 69. High: 86

WEDNESDAY: Humid with more numerous storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: near 90

THURSDAY: Warm winds, scattered T-storms nearby. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High: 92

Climate Stories...

Climate Change Should Be Fully Integrated In All Subject Areas and Grade Levels. Here's an Op-Ed (that I happen to agree with) featured at MinnPost: "There is overwhelming support from teachers, parents, and youth for incorporating climate change in K-12 education, as seen in recent surveys. Yet state education standards continue to lag behind. In June, New Jersey became the first state to fully integrate climate change education in all subject areas and grade levels — a major accomplishment and only the beginning of climate change education’s journey into the public school system nationwide. Education standards are developed at the state level, with specific curricula and lesson plans developed at the district and teacher level. When we look at the nation as a whole, climate change education is a patchwork across states and counties — with full integration in some areas and partial or no integration in others..."

Northern Great Plains "Greening" During Recent Climate Change. NASA data confirms spring is coming a few weeks earlier, autumn warmth lingering a few extra weeks into October and November, based on greening of vegetation. Here's an excerpt of a press release from Idaho State University: "Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is causing a “greening” in northern latitudes and more carbon dioxide is being absorbed by plants there, according to a new study co-authored by Idaho State University researcher Bruce Finney, that includes the Northern Great Plains of the United States. “Greening” in this sense means higher plant productivity on the large swaths of grasslands studied, including the plains of Montana. Increased amounts of carbon in the atmosphere due to the burning of fossil fuels allowed higher plant photosynthesis while using water more efficiently..."

July 4th Extremes. Here's an excerpt from Climate Central: "If there’s one thing that won’t change about this year’s July 4th celebrations, it’s the heat. Over the past year, there were 49 all-time record highs (according to NCEI) across the U.S., compared with just 2 record lows. This week we zoom in to look at just the records set on July 4th—showing which Independence Days were the hottest, the coolest and wettest in your area. July is also getting warmer across the U.S. Of the 242 cities analyzed, 70% (170) recorded an increase of at least 1℉ in average temperatures since 1970, with 44% (106) registering an increase of 2℉ or more. The greatest increases are concentrated in the western United States..."

Millions of Homeowners Who Need Flood Insurance Don't Know It - Thanks to FEMA. ProPublica explains; here's a clip: "...A comprehensive new assessment of flood risk, released this week by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, exposes blind spots in FEMA’s maps to show just how vulnerable the nation’s properties are. Built by researchers from private companies and universities, the model calculates the cumulative risk for every property in the contiguous United States from rainfall, storm surge, tidal and river flooding. FEMA says 8.7 million properties are in areas susceptible to a “hundred-year flood” — a flooding event with a 1% chance of occurring in a given year. The new data says there are 14.6 million properties at risk..."

File photo credit : Louisiana Coast Guard.

When Climate Change Makes Wildfires Worse, Americans Suffer. Turns out the smoke may be as bad as the additional heat, according to new research summarized at PropertyCasualty360: "...Applying their method generated some surprising results. As wildfires become more frequent due to climate change, the researchers found, the increasing amounts of smoke may harm Americans nearly as much as rising temperatures. “That’s crazy, right?” Burke says. “We hadn’t even though of that as a key part of the climate impact in this country.” Katelyn O’Dell, a PhD candidate in Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science, says that year-over-year changes in wildfire smoke make defining the relationship between fires and health a challenge and that additional research is needed to determine the chronic, long-term effects of exposure to smoke from wildfires. “I generally agree with the research and policy recommendations made by the authors,” she says..."