Twin Cities Independence Day Weekend Weather

A pretty warm but nice Independence Day is expected if you're hanging around the Twin Cities for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will start off in the mid-70s during the morning hours with highs climbing to the low 90s under mainly sunny skies.

Once you factor in that humidity, though, it will feel a touch warmer as we head through the afternoon hours.

As we head through the holiday weekend, we will start to increase the storm chances in the Twin Cities. Chances sit at about 20% Sunday afternoon and evening. If you have Monday off, we'll see a better chance of thunderstorms later in the day as a cold front moving through the region.

Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be in the 90s each day through the Independence Day weekend. The highest values are expected Sunday afternoon.

_______________________________________________

Statewide Independence Day Weekend Weather

As we look statewide, highs will be in the 80s and 90s for the 4th of July. Skies will start sunny for the day across the state, but by the afternoon hours a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across northern Minnesota.

Here's a look at those storms possible across northern Minnesota as we go through Saturday and Saturday Night. The best chance of seeing storms will as we head into the overnight hours.

A few of the storms across portions of northern Minnesota could be on the strong side Saturday with a Slight Risk of severe weather in place for areas like Crookston, Roseau, and Warroad. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Highs in the 80s and 90s across the state will be 5-15F degrees above average across the state for Independence Day.

With the humidity in place across southern Minnesota, it'll feel slightly warmer than the actual air temperature on Saturday, with heat index values up to around 95F in Marshall.

More storms will be possible in northern Minnesota Sunday, with a more isolated afternoon chance across portions of southern Minnesota. Highs will once again be in the 80s and 90s across much of the state, but will hang in the 70s across portions of the North Shore.

_______________________________________________

Past Independence Day Weather



Image: Minnesota State Climatology Office/MNDNR

As typical with holidays around the region, highs and lows can quite vary across the region. In the Twin Cities, the record high for the day was 101F back in 2012, with the record low being 43F in 1972. We can also see our share of severe weather. Here's more on past severe weather from the Minnesota State Climatology Office/MNDNR: "Several of Minnesota’s most significant straight-line windstorms on record were on or near the 4th of July also, including the infamous Boundary Waters Blowdown of July 4, 1999, when 80-100 mph winds downed tens of millions of trees and stranded hundreds in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Other convective windstorms with gusts of 100 mph or more stretched from the Lake Minnetonka area to the St. Croix River east of North Branch on July 3, 1983, and across the Brainerd, Mille Lacs, and Pine City areas on July 4th, 1977."

_______________________________________________

Drought Update

We did see drought expand across portions of the state this week in the latest drought update, particularly in portions of northeastern Minnesota. The amount of the state under Moderate Drought (D1 in the chart below) rose approximately 2% week-to-week, while the area under abnormally dry conditions (D0) fell by about 2.5%.

Drought Stats For Minnesota:

Last Weeks Drought Monitor:

_______________________________________________

Fire Danger This Weekend

Due to the drier weather recently in northeastern Minnesota, the fire danger is high to very high as we head into the holiday weekend.

_______________________________________________

Heavy Rain Potential Next Week

As we head into next week we will have to watch the potential for heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday across portions of central and northern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Avoid Messing Up the 4th of July Forecast

By Paul Douglas

This awkwardly improbable experiment called America is 244 years old and I still have the freedom to make bad choices. I can't remember much, but I'll never forget July 4, 1976. My Bicentennial forecast for my hometown of Lancaster, PA called for drizzle. It POURED most of the day. I'm still reminded of this laughably lousy forecast when I go east to visit family. "That was unacceptable, Paul. How does that make you feel?" Um, terrible. Meteorologists dread busted forecasts, especially on major holidays.

So with fingers crossed and a silent prayer I'm predicting more hot sunshine today and Sunday with low 90s and a sticky breeze. A few storms may fire over far northern Minnesota Sunday, but most of us won't hear thunder until Monday, as a weak cool front sails through. Upper 80s Monday and Tuesday? My kind of cool front.

ECMWF predicts 90s for 6 of the next 10 days with a hot bias most of July.<p>For now, a Hot Vinyl Car Seat Watch and Small Cooler Advisory are in effect. Happy 4th!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Hot sunshine & fireworks. Wake up 72. High 92. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Ditto. Hot, sticky sunshine. Wake up 73. High 92. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: A few strong T-storms possible. Wake up 73. High 87. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Stray T-storm. Some cool front. Wake up 70. High 86. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sweaty, PM T-storms. Wake up 72. High 93. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Wet start, then hot sunshine. Wake up 71. High 90. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds, sun and heat. Wake up 72. High 91. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 4th

1999: Severe winds knock down millions of trees in the BWCA, injuring 19 people.

1962: An extremely heavy downpour falls at Jackson, dumping 7.5 inches of rain in two hours.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 4th

Average High: 83F (Record: 101F set in 2012)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 43F set in 1972)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 2.27" set in 1900)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 4th

Sunrise: 5:32 AM

Sunset: 9:02 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~57 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight? July 23rd (14 hours, 59 minutes, and 56 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6 AM?: August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset Before 9 PM?: July 10th (8:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On the Fourth of July Saturday, we'll be watching the potential for storms from the Northern Rockies into the western Great Lakes, southward across the Plains and into the Southeast, as well as up the Eastern Seaboard. The best chance of dry weather will be in portions of the Desert Southwest, across parts of Texas, and in portions of the mid-Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes.

Over the next few days, the heaviest rain will be found in the Northern Plains and the Southeast, where at least 1-3" of rain could fall.

_______________________________________________

A potentially strong berry crop in need of rain

More from The Timberjay: "It will all come down to the rain. After last year’s disappointing wild berry crop, the signs were pointing to better news this year for fans of blueberries, juneberries, and other wild foods here in the North Country. Berry bushes were full of flowers in late May and the area mostly avoided any serious freeze in June, which allowed the berries to set.But a drier than usual spring has since turned into a moderate drought across much of the area, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That, combined with unusually hot temperatures for the region, could well leave a promising berry crop withered, at least in some areas."

How inequality grows in the aftermath of hurricanes

More from Yale Climate Connections: "Hurricanes level a lot of things, but structures of inequality are not among those disrupted. What happens in the years after these big storms can lay bare how those structures make disaster recovery much, much harder for the relatively poor and powerless. Specifics vary from place to place, but certain common inequities and injustices stand out."

Heatwaves have become longer in most of the world since 1950s – study

More from The Guardian: "Heatwaves have increased in both length and frequency in nearly every part of the world since the 1950s, according to what is described as the first study to look at the issue at a regional level.The study found the escalation in heatwaves varied around the planet, with the Amazon, north-eastern Brazil, west Asia (including parts of the subcontinent and central Asia) and the Mediterranean all experiencing more rapid change than, for example, southern Australia and north Asia. The only inhabited region where there was not a trend was in the central United States."