14th 90F+ Expected Monday - Late Afternoon Strong Storms?

The 14th 90F-degree day of 2023 is expected Monday in the metro as highs climb into the low 90s after starting off around 70F. While we'll see mainly sunny skies to a mix of sun and clouds through mid-afternoon, a few scattered strong storms are possible during the second half of the afternoon into the evening hours.

As we head through the afternoon hours Monday, we'll watch the potential of a few storms across southern Minnesota. An isolated shower or storm may also be possible across parts of central/northern Minnesota throughout the day as well. Behind a cold front sliding through the state Monday, highs will be in the 60s and 70s across northern Minnesota. Out ahead of it, 80s and low 90s are expected.

Forecast loop between 1 PM Monday and 1 AM Tuesday.

Here's a closer look at the storm potential during the afternoon and evening hours as that cold front slides south across the state. A few scattered storms are expected to pop across the southern half to the southern third of the state, some of which could be strong. As we lose the daylight, these storms will start to fade - and should be getting south of the Minnesota border anyway.

Damaging winds and large hail would be the greatest threats from stronger storms across southern Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening. Due to the severe threat, a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place.

_______________________________________________

Look At The Week Ahead

Monday is the hottest day of the week, with cooler temperatures moving in behind the cold front. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will likely only be in the upper 70s, with low to mid-80s returning for the end of the week.

Rain potential through Friday evening

Spotty storm chances are expected during the week - but nothing that would put much of a dent in the drought. Some areas may see over an inch, though, mostly favored in southwestern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Summer Fire Danger - Hot Today With Some PM Storms

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Despite the dry and warm stretch of weather since mid-May, we can count ourselves lucky that there haven't been any huge wildfires to track in the state this year. That may change, though: the National Interagency Fire Center warns of an above-normal wildfire potential across eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin through August, expanding into southwest Minnesota in September. As of their July 1st update, the year-to-date acres burned across the entire United States was only 36% of the 10-year average.

Some good news: several shower and storm chances exist this week. Unfortunately, it won't be nearly enough to end the drought - maybe just stall it from worsening in some areas. Today's the hottest day with highs in the low 90s before cooling back to the upper 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Iceland sounds like a nice place to live right now, as they have been ranked the most peaceful country for the 15th year in a row according to the Institute for Economics and Peace. The U.S.? 131st place out of 163.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Hot. Some PM strong storms. Wake up 70. High 91. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: PM increasing clouds. Overnight rain. Wake up 59. High 79. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Storms around. Mainly cloudy. Wake up 60. High 80. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Some spotty storms. Wake up 61. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, but a PM storm or two. Wake up 62. High 84. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. Overnight rain chance. Wake up 63. High 84. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: More rumbles of thunder. Wake up 63. High 83. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 5-15 mph

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 10th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 23 minutes, and 39 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 18 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:30 PM? August 8th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 10th

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, an area of low pressure near the Northeast will continue to help produce heavy rain across the region. A frontal boundary from that low stretches back southwest to the southern United States, with showers and storms possible near the boundary as well. Another front in the Upper Midwest will bring at least some scattered storm chances.

Flooding rains will be possible Sunday through Tuesday across the Northeast, where some areas could see at least 3-5" of rainfall. Heavy rain will also be possible from Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast, where at least 3" could fall in spots.

_______________________________________________

Improving soil could keep world within 1.5C heating target, research suggests

More from The Guardian: "Marginal improvements to agricultural soils around the world would store enough carbon to keep the world within 1.5C of global heating, new research suggests. Farming techniques that improve long-term fertility and yields can also help to store more carbon in soils but are often ignored in favour of intensive techniques using large amounts of artificial fertiliser, much of it wasted, that can increase greenhouse gas emissions. Using better farming techniques to store 1% more carbon in about half of the world's agricultural soils would be enough to absorb about 31 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to new data. That amount is not far off the 32 gigatonnes gap between current planned emissions reduction globally per year and the amount of carbon that must be cut by 2030 to stay within 1.5C."

June Extremes Suggest Parts of the Climate System Are Reaching Tipping Points

More from Inside Climate News: "June 2023 may be remembered as the start of a big change in the climate system, with many key global indicators flashing red warning lights amid signs that some systems are tipping toward a new state from which they may not recover. Earth's critical reflective polar ice caps are at their lowest extent on record in the satellite era, with the sea ice around Antarctica at a record-low extent by far, spurring worried scientists to share dramatic charts of the missing ice repeatedly. In the Arctic, the month ended with the Greenland Ice Sheet experiencing one of the largest June melt events ever recorded, and with scientists reporting that June 2023 was the hottest June ever measured, breaking the 2019 record by a "staggering" 0.16 degrees Celsius."

What would net-zero shipping look like?

More from the BBC: "At a UN summit, countries have agreed to curb shipping emissions to net zero "by or around 2050". At the annual meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), countries agreed to cut emissions by 20% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, compared to 2008 levels, and 100% by or around 2050. Small island nations and richer countries had called for a 50% reduction by 2030 and 96% by 2040. ... Shipping is a highly polluting industry, responsible for nearly 3% of global emissions and generating around 1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases each year - roughly the same amount as Germany's carbon footprint. If it were a country, the shipping industry would be the sixth largest polluter in the world."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser