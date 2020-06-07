A Double Take Sunday Morning

That's right, this was the weather at 10:15 AM Sunday at Sky Harbor Airport by Lake Superior in Duluth. A 46F degree temperature with winds out of the northeast gusting to 49 mph for a wind chill of 36F. June by the lake...

Hot Highs From Sunday

Meanwhile, it was a hot day out in portions of western Minnesota! Both Madison and Granite Falls hit 102F for a high, with Willmar and Montevideo reaching 100F!

Severe Threat Into Sunday Night

As we go into Sunday Night, severe weather is expected across portions of northern and central Minnesota, potentially in two rounds for some areas. Already by Sunday evening, strong storms will likely be impacting northwestern Minnesota, with a line advancing northeast across central and northern Minnesota through the evening into the overnight hours. Another round of storms could then impact northern Minnesota late Sunday Night into Monday morning. The model loop above: NAM.

Due to the severe weather threat, an Enhanced Risk (severe weather level 3 of 5) is in place across northwestern Minnesota, with the potential of tornadoes (some strong), large hail (some over 2" in diameter), and damaging winds. This Enhanced Risk area includes Roseau and Moorhead.

Hot, Sticky Monday Ahead

Air conditioners will be cranked up Monday as highs climb into the mid-90s in the Twin Cities - the warmest we've been so far in 2020. The day should be a mainly sunny one for the metro.

Dewpoint values will be in the 60s throughout the day, with upper 60s expected in the morning but falling into the afternoon. This means that we will have that sticky feeling to the air throughout the day.

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to heat index values in the 90s by the midday hours with heat index values peaking in the mid-90s around the time highs will peak for the day.

We will also see strong winds on Monday helping to usher in that warm air, with wind gusts out of the south over 25 mph possible at times throughout the day. The good news with this strong wind? It means we won't have stagnant air, which in turn could help provide slight relief from the heat at hand.

Looking statewide, highs in the 90s are expected as far north as the Brainerd Lakes area, with most of northern Minnesota in the 80s to around 90F. There will be some relief along the North Shore as highs will be slightly cooler. Highs across the state will be 10-20F degrees above average.

We will see sticky dewpoints across the state Monday, reaching the mid-to-upper 60s in most locations.

Once again, this will lead to heat index values that climb into the 90s across a good portion of the state. With this heat and humidity in place, make sure you are drinking plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned place if outside for a long period of time.

Wind gusts over 30 mph will be possible out across portions of western and southern Minnesota Monday, with wind gusts once again between 20-30 mph for areas like Brainerd, the Twin Cities, and Rochester.

Monday Severe Weather Potential

We will also be watching the potential of severe weather Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. Storms look to pop to the north and west of the Twin Cities during the later afternoon and evening hours and may stay mainly in these areas through the overnight hours. Some of these storms may be severe and could produce heavy rain as well as a plume of moisture stretches north into our region ahead of what is left of Cristobal. Rainfall totals Monday and Monday Night alone of 2-4" in spots can't be ruled out.

Looking at the severe side of things, a Slight Risk (severe level 2 of 5) is in place from northern to southwestern Minnesota, including areas like International Falls, Brainerd, Fergus Falls, and Marshall. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, mainly across northern Minnesota. A Marginal Risk of severe weather just makes it into the northwest metro.

Soggy Tuesday And Wednesday - Windy As Well

As the remnants of Cristobal pass off to the east of Minnesota, heavy rains will impact the areas, especially in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. This will occur Tuesday into Wednesday.

As we look out from Sunday through Thursday morning, some of the heaviest rain across the state will fall across the northern half as well as portions of west-central and southeastern Minnesota. In these areas, rainfall totals of 2-4"+ will be possible with ample tropical moisture available to wring out of the atmosphere.

Image: NWS Twin Cities

Heavy rain this week could lead to flash flooding at times. As we head through Sunday Night, the highest potential would be in northwestern Minnesota. Monday and Monday Night that moves to portions of western, central, and northern Minnesota. The threat of Tuesday will be across eastern Minnesota, especially in far southeastern portions of the state.

As the remnants of Cristobal pass by the region, winds will be on the increase, especially on Wednesday. Many areas of southern, central, and northeastern Minnesota could see wind gusts up above 30 mph, and in some areas (like Rochester) over 40 mph.

Tropical Systems In The Upper Midwest

Image: NWS La Crosse Twitter

It's not often we can say that a tropical system is impacting the Upper Midwest. In fact, according to NWS La Crosse, the track of the Cristobal could be the furthest west on record through Wisconsin since the mid-1800s. The Minnesota State Climatology office has a post on their website about how tropical weather systems can impact us in Minnesota - mainly through an influx of tropical moisture, leading to heavy rain as a different system moves through. This was the case back in 2007 with major rain and flooding in southeastern Minnesota.

Below Average Highs Wednesday Into The Weekend

Once we get past the heat and humidity on Monday, and the cold front that is approaching the area finally pushes through, cooler weather awaits for the rest of the week. A reinforcing dry cold front moves through Thursday followed by high pressure, leading to highs from Wednesday through at least next Saturday in the 70s for the Twin Cities. These highs will be below average. Below are the statewide forecast maps from Wednesday through Saturday:

Close Encounter With a Used Tropical Storm

By Paul Douglas

"He who lives by the crystal ball soon learns to eat ground glass," mused economist Edgar Fiedler in 1977. One never quite gets used to the taste. I mean, who would have predicted that Wisconsin would experience the remnants of a tropical storm in early June?

The soggy dregs of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which swamped coastal Louisiana yesterday, is forecast to track directly over Wisconsin Tuesday night and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, Cristobal may track farther west across Wisconsin than any other post-tropical system on record since the mid-1800s! That could mean 2-5 inch rains for much of Wisconsin, with closer to an inch for the MSP metro.

By Tuesday night we may welcome cooling rains. Under a sunny sky with gusty south winds, temperatures reach mid-90s today with an afternoon heat index approaching 100F. Yes, I'd say that's hot enough for me.

A midweek soaking gives way to sunny skies late in the week. More 90s are possible early next week. More ground glass. Mmm.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Hot sunshine, windy. Wake up 75. High 95. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 15-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Early sun, rain and storms arrive late. Wake up 70. High 81. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy, cooler with periods of rain. Wake up 56. High 61. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Drying out, getting sunnier. Wake up 57. High 75. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Wake up 59. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, a good lake day. Wake up 61. High 86. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, a bit sticky. Wake up 66. High 89. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

This Day in Weather History

June 8th

1972: 8 inches of rain falls in 7 hours at Madelia Township in Wantonwan County.

1893: Violent winds occur at Maple Plain from 1:30 to 2:15pm. A large frame house was moved 8 feet from its foundation. Many barns and haysheds blown over by the wind. One barn was blown across Dutch Lake.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 8th

Average High: 77F (Record: 102F set in 1985)

Average Low: 56F (Record: 36F set in 1885)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 2.12" set in 1918)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 8th

Sunrise: 5:26 AM

Sunset: 8:58 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 31 minutes and 24 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~55 seconds

*When Is The Longest Day Of The Year? June 20th (15 hours, 36 minutes, and 50 seconds)

*When Is Earliest Sunrise Of The Year?: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 9:00 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

National Weather Forecast

We will continue to track Cristobal, bringing heavy rain and the potential of some strong storms to the Mississippi Valley Monday. Showers and storms will continue to be possible in the Southeast. A cold front in the Northern Plains will help spark showers and storms. Some rain and snow will be possible back in the Northern and Central Rockies and the Cascades.

Through 7 PM Tuesday, the heaviest rain will be along the track of Cristobal from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Mississippi Valley, with rainfall totals over a half a foot possible in some locations. Heavy rain is also possible in the upper Midwest, with 1-3" possible in some locations of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota.

Meanwhile, we're still tracking snow accumulation out in the western mountains. Totals of up to 20" will be possible in some locations.

Latest On Cristobal

Cristobal continues to approach the northern Gulf Coast as of late Sunday afternoon and is expected to make landfall by Monday morning along the Louisiana Coast. As of the 4 PM update Sunday, Cristobal had winds of 50 mph and was located 65 miles south of New Orleans. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings were still in place for the Gulf Coast. Strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge will continue to impact the region into Monday.

