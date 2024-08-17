PITTSBURGH — Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday with left knee inflammation.
Sports
Hot-hitting Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen placed on 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday with left knee inflammation.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 17, 2024 at 5:07PM
McCutchen was injured Friday night while running the bases in the seventh inning of a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.
McCutchen, 37, has an 11-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He is hitting .235 with 16 home runs in 101 games.
The five-time All-Star was the 2013 National League MVP.
Infielder Alika Williams was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as the corresponding move. He played in 25 games for the Pirates this season and had a ,210 batting average.
——
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
More from Sports
See More
Sports
Liverpool and Arsenal win as Salah and Milner set records on first Saturday in the Premier League
There were wins for Liverpool and Arsenal and records for the prolific Mohamed Salah and the enduring James Milner on the first Saturday of the Premier League season.