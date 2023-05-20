CHICAGO — Jake Burger hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday.

Yoán Moncada had two RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. each scored two runs.

Giolito (3-3) permitted one run and six hits in six innings. The right-hander has a 2.66 ERA his last eight starts.

Salvador Pérez hit his 10th homer in Kansas City's sixth loss in eight games. Pérez finished with three hits.

Royals right-hander Jordan Lyles (0-8) was charged with five runs, four earned, and four hits in five-plus innings.

Chicago's first three batters reached in the sixth before Lyles was replaced by Jose Cuas. Benintendi walked and Robert reached on catcher interference before Moncada walked.

After Andrew Vaughn struck out swinging, Burger hit a liner into the gap in right-center. Burger's clutch swing gave the White Sox a 5-1 lead.

Burger has hit safely in six games since returning from a strained left oblique, going 11 for 22 with three homers and nine RBIs.

Pérez drove a 3-2 slider just over the fence in left-center in the first. But the White Sox responded with two runs in the bottom half.

After Benintendi singled and Robert doubled, Moncada hit a two-run single to left.

HENDRIKS UPDATE

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who is recovering from stage-4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is expected to throw another live batting practice session, possibly when the team is Cleveland for a three-game series that starts on Monday.

Manager Pedro Grifol said the team and Hendriks will evaluate his status afterward and ''we'll see where we go from there.''

The 34-year-old right-hander tossed live BP in Chicago on Friday and was back in the clubhouse on Saturday.

ROYALS MOVE

Kansas City reinstated left-hander Amir Garrett from the family medical emergency list and optioned right-hander Jackson Kowar to Triple-A Omaha. Kowar made his season debut in Friday's 2-0 loss at Chicago, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Gavin Sheets was scratched. He jammed a wrist sliding into second on Friday. ... C Yasmani Grandal (right hamstring) was available off the bench. He is expected to start Sunday. ... OF/DH Eloy Jiménez (appendectomy on May 6) has resumed all baseball activities and ''is probably ahead of schedule,'' Grifol said. ... INF Elvis Andrus (oblique strain) has resumed batting practice.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (2-5, 6.66 ERA) pitches in the series finale on Sunday. The Royals had not yet named their starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports