Addiction, loss, recovery and the last Hot Dish before Thanksgiving

By Rochelle Olson

Condolences and peace to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and her daughter Siobhan whose mother and grandmother Patricia Flanagan died Friday at 72 after a brief illness. The lieutenant governor said said Monday she was with her mom at the end and her daughter got to spend time with her as well. Flanagan spoke of her own grandmother's influence at the unveiling of the bust of Nellie Stone Johnson at the state Capitol, the first of a woman and person of color, Zoë Jackson wrote. Former Attorney General Skip Humphrey and former Rep. Joe Mullery returned for the event.

Republican U.S. House Speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy of California re-upped his pledge to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee if he's elected speaker because of her "anti-Semitic and anti-American" remarks. Omar issued a withering response Monday, saying that McCarthy repeatedly singling her out for "scorn and hatred" doesn't help her constituents. "What it does is gin up fear and hate against Somali-Americans and anyone who shares my identity, and further divide us along racial and ethnic lines," Omar added. It doesn't appear she will get any help from fellow Minnesotan, the new No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Tom Emmer, whose district abuts Omar's. Emmer spokeswoman Theresa Braid said in an email to the Strib's Hunter Woodall on Monday that "we're not going to validate Rep. Omar's efforts to distract from her record of antisemitism."

State GOP Chairman David Hann is seeking another term running the party despite a disappointing election. When he took over from Jennifer Carnahan last October, Hann said the party's finances were fragile, it had two employees and was mired in controversy (still playing out in federal court). They're in a stronger position now, having raised $4 million from just $8,000 on hand, Hann said. He plans foundational changes and said he'll talk about specific proposals ahead of the Dec. 3 state Central Committee meeting vote.

SCOTUS LEAKS: There's a call for the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt a code of ethics after a sensational report over the weekend in the New York Times alleging Justice Samuel Alito gave an advance heads-up to conservatives about the 2014 Hobby Lobby decision on birth control access. Alito denies it, but Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wants an investigation. Meanwhile, the court is still trying to figure out who leaked the draft copy of Alito's Dobbs decision. The original NYT about the new alleged Alito leak is can't-miss reading for anyone who wants insight into the dynamics of democracy.

ADDICTION SUPPORT: Walz appointed Jeremy Drucker to serve as Addiction and Recovery Director, a new position reporting directly to the governor with a directive to "break down silos and leverage systems." The news release said Drucker is in long-term recovery himself and understands the complexities of addiction. "People can and do recover, especially when they have access to the support, care, and resources they need to achieve long-term recovery," Drucker said. The salary for the new position wasn't immediately available.

FAIRVIEW-SANFORD MERGER: Newly re-elected Attorney General Keith Ellison has an 11 a.m. news conference to explain new opportunities for input into the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. Watch the livestream.

WHERE'S WALZ:

1:00 p.m.: Presenting Minnesota's Thanksgiving turkey.

2:15 p.m.: Interviewing candidates for a Third Judicial District (Rochester centered) vacancy. (Closed to press and public.)

READING LIST

Minnesota State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer will leave in 2023 after 26 years in the top job. Hammer, 68 and a St. Paul native, started as a summer temp in the greenhouses. He's got lots of great stories that I could barely begin to tell. The search is on for his replacement.

will leave in 2023 after 26 years in the top job. Hammer, 68 and a St. Paul native, started as a summer temp in the greenhouses. He's got lots of great stories that I could barely begin to tell. The search is on for his replacement. Be careful as you gather this week, the hospitals are already clogged because of an early flu season, Jeremy Olson writes. Doctors from six competing medical systems sent a voice of caution amid early and high levels of infections involving RSV and influenza — and lingering COVID-19.

Gambling interests are expected to be pushed hard at the Minnesota Legislature this year . The New York Times over the weekend published a must-read investigation into how college campuses were "Caesarized" (as in the casino). The Times included a shorter version with key findings, including, "State regulators have often found themselves outmatched and overwhelmed." The University of Colorado in Boulder receives a $30 payment every time a student downloads the betting app.

are expected to be pushed hard at the this year The New York Times over the weekend published a must-read investigation into how college campuses were "Caesarized" (as in the casino). The Times included a shorter version with key findings, including, "State regulators have often found themselves outmatched and overwhelmed." The University of Colorado in Boulder receives a $30 payment every time a student downloads the betting app. The St. Cloud City Council said no to buffer zones between schools and CBD and THC retailers, Jenny Berg reports.

said no to buffer zones between schools and CBD and THC retailers, Jenny Berg reports. Between scrounging up details about the lavish weekend White House nuptials and the vexing quadruple murder in Moscow, Idaho, I've had a busy few days of armchair sleuthing. Trigger warning: Last night came word that the 12-year-old miniature Aussie Shepherd's grotesque demise was unrelated to the murders. Nonetheless, my Duke and I will be steering clear of Idaho for a while.

Lagniappe: A current higher-profile member of DFLer Walz's staff is referenced in this story, an obituary I wrote in 2018 about a quiet hero of a woman. No, U.S. District Court Judge Joan Ericksen (appointed to the bench by Republican Gov. Arne Carlson and President George W. Bush) does not have a side hustle in the governor's office. DM (rochelle.olson@startribune.com) me with your guesses or just ask and I'll tell you. I'll publish the answer next week.

