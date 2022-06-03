Deion Sanders turned heads at Jackson State when he landed Travis Hunter, the 2022 No. 1 recruit in the nation, to come to the school instead of keeping his commitment to Florida State.

Alabama coach Nick Saban accused Jackson State of paying Hunter $1 million, and Sanders turned the heat up some more in calling Saban's statement a "lie."

And now things only figure to get hotter. Sanders has hired former Gophers head coach and noted chili temperature enthusiast Tim Brewster to be an assistant on his Jackson State staff.

Brewster spent the last two years as the associate head coach and tight ends coach at Florida, but after a coaching change with the Gators he was not retained.

He announced the move to Jackson State on Twitter, though my confirmation of that remains second-hand because I am still #blockedbybrew like so many others.

Brewster's head coaching tenure at Minnesota did not, of course, work out as he was fired with a 15-30 overall record midway through the 2010 season (when the Gophers were 1-6 at the time).

But he has always been known as a top-notch recruiter, a label that landed him the Gophers job even though he had no previous head coaching or coordinator experience.

Any move by Brewster is a reason to post his motivational video from his time with the Gophers, which is full of legendary catch phrases that persist as part of the local sports lexicon.

Get your chili hot. If you want to get some, you better bring some. It's real, it's raw. At times it's real raw.

You might recall that video.

You almost certainly don't recall that the last time Brewster was hired by a school in Mississippi — Mississippi State as a wide receivers coach in 2012, his first post-Gophers job — I called a Chili's restaurant in Starkville and asked a bunch of catch-phrase related questions to a very confused employee.

Perhaps I've matured a little since then, and I won't replicate that process. But do know that there are two Chili's restaurants in Jackson, Miss., and they better be prepared to turn up the heat.