ST. CLOUD — Hostages are being held Thursday afternoon at a St. Cloud bank, where a robbery was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

The scene is the Wells Fargo branch at 200 S. 33rd Av., according to police.

"This incident is active and ongoing," read a police statement. "We do not have any reported injuries at this time."

For now, the statement from police urged everyone to "please avoid the area."

Law enforcement officials said that as of late Thursday afternoon, more than 2½ hours after the robbery was reported, that hostages remain held by a male suspect.

Two armored police vehicles have moved into position near the front door. Law enforcement has set up a staging area in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Two police vehicles were in front of the Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

The FBI is assisting with the response, according to police. Officers from nearby Sartell and Waite Park are also there helping with, among other things, closing off roads and keeping people a safe distance away.

A few hundred people are watching from the Costco parking lot.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482