Wires

Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit

Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit.

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 8:59AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit

Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit.

Wires

Israeli strikes kill at least 20 people in Gaza as President Trump wraps up his Middle East visit

Wires

A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake