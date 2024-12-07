Hospital founded by Spanish conqueror persists 500 years later in Mexico's capital

Because the Spanish built low stone structures on huge lots with massive stone walls, people who wanted to build newer facilities a century or two later would often just build over, around or among the colonial-era structures. Sometimes they would incorporate the old masonry walls into the new building, either for preservation reasons or because it was cheaper to use them than to tear them down. So from the street, there is often no sign that behind a Victorian or functionalist facade, there is a partially preserved Spanish structure within.