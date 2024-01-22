NEW YORK — Bo Horvat scored 41 seconds into overtime and the New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 Sunday night to win new coach Patrick Roy's debut.

Alexander Romanov and Hudson Fasching also scored for New York and defenseman Noah Dobson had two assists. Ilya Sorokin finished with 41 saves.

Roy, who went 130-92-24 in three seasons coaching Colorado from 2013-16, was hired on Saturday to replace Lane Lambert after the Islanders went 0-3-1 on a four-game trip.

Jason Robertson and Nils Lundqvist scored for Dallas, and Joe Pavelski had two assists. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in the Stars' second loss in three games after winning four of five.

In the extra period, Mathew Barzal found Horvat behind the Stars' defense and Horvat converted a forehand-backhand maneuver to give the Islanders their third win in 11 games (3-6-2).

New York tied the score 2-2 when Fasching redirected Dobson's shot at 5:23 of the third period. Dobson got his career-high 41st assist on the play.

Romanov opened the scoring at 2:52 of the first period with his fifth of the season.

Robertson tied it 1-1 with his 15th goal of the season and team-leading 48th point. The Islanders defense lost track of Robertson as he got the puck in the high slot and roofed a forehand shot over Sorokin's blocker with 8:25 left in the second.

Lundkvist gave the Stars a 2-1 lead with 4:52 remaining in the middle period. Veteran forward Joe Pavelski screened Sorokin, and Lundkvist's slap shot from the point sailed into the back of the net.

Stars forward Craig Smith left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Stars: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

Islanders: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

